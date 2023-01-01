A low-slung, uninhabited island of dunes and sandstone off the northernmost tip of Formentera, Espalmador has a beautiful crescent-shaped beach of fine white sand, Platja de S'Alga, lapped by shallow sea. There's a natural mud pond just north of the beach, though it can dry up in summer.

People wade 300m across from the northern tip of the Trucador Peninsula in favourable conditions, though do take care with currents. In season, Barca Bahía runs between La Savina and Espalmador (return €23, three daily), via Platja Illetes.