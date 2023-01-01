Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white. Though popular, it isn't too developed, bar a couple of laid-back, good-vibe summer beach shacks, a kayak/SUP-rental stand and a hotel at the back of the bay. It's 3km west of the Sant Francesc–Cap de Barbària road and signposted 2km southwest of Sant Francesc.

In summer months, bus L5 runs here from La Savina (€1.80, 30 minutes, five daily) via Sant Francesc.