Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night, these fortifications were constructed in the Renaissance era to protect Ibizans against the threat of attack by north African raiders and the Turkish navy. In under an hour, you can walk the entire 2km perimeter of the 16th-century ramparts, which were designed to withstand heavy artillery. Along the way, enjoy great views over the port and south across the water to Formentera.

The main access point is the majestic Portal de Ses Taules.