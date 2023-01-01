A stone ramp leads up from Ibiza Town's market square to the majestic Portal de Ses Taules, the main entrance to Dalt Vila. Above it hangs a plaque bearing Felipe II's coat of arms and an inscription recording the 1585 completion date of the fortification. The gateway is flanked by two statues, replicas from Ibiza's Roman era, which add to its grandeur. Just inside is the elegant multi-arched Pati d'Armes (Armoury Courtyard), where the island's hippy markets were once held.