The heart and soul of the island, Ibiza Town (Eivissa) is a vivacious, stylish and elegant capital with a magical, fortified World Heritage–listed old quarter topped by a castle and cathedral, set against a spectacular natural harbour. It's also a shopaholic's dream, a hedonist's paradise and a world-famous party destination. Ibiza Town's leafy squares, harbour-front promenade and warren of whitewashed lanes are crammed with boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bars, attracting a unique blend of characters. In summer, the city becomes one of the globe's greatest catwalks, with fashionistas, clubbers, beach addicts and everyone in between strutting around its compact centre. Also here are some of the world's glitziest megaclubs and, perhaps less prominently, a clutch of fascinating museums.
Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…
Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
Necròpolis del Puig des Molins
Today it looks like little more than rocky scrubland, but this vast ancient burial ground was a key part of Ibiza Town's 1999 World Heritage recognition…
Ibiza's cathedral, which stands close to Dalt Vila's highest point, elegantly combines several styles: the original 14th-century structure is Catalan…
Occupying Dalt Vila's very highest ground, Ibiza's semiderelict castle is an assortment of historical buildings constructed over a 1000-year period,…
Running parallel to the harbour front, this tiny 400m-long lane is named after the Virgin Mary, though these days it's dedicated more to bacchanalian…
Something of a secret beach, S'Estanyol is a tiny, gorgeous pebbly cove, only accessible by a dirt road (rough in parts). A few fishing huts dot the…
A stone ramp leads up from Ibiza Town's market square to the majestic Portal de Ses Taules, the main entrance to Dalt Vila. Above it hangs a plaque…
