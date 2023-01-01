Something of a secret beach, S'Estanyol is a tiny, gorgeous pebbly cove, only accessible by a dirt road (rough in parts). A few fishing huts dot the seaweed-filled shoreline and offshore you'll find excellent snorkelling. It's 3km northeast of Talamanca, signposted from the northeast end of the bay; the last 1.5km is a dirt track.

By the shore, boho-cool chiringuito Cala Bonita serves fresh seafood, paella, contemporary tapas and a smart, local-produce-infused Mediterranean menu to a background of quality DJ beats.