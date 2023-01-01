Running parallel to the harbour front, this tiny 400m-long lane is named after the Virgin Mary, though these days it's dedicated more to bacchanalian pleasures than religious devotion. Carrer de la Verge forms Ibiza's main LGBT village, with around 20 bars, many of them cavelike spaces seemingly hacked out of the hillside.

There's also a smattering of gay-orientated boutiques, plus a restaurant or two. During July and August the tiny street-side terraces are packed with drinkers, and there's a heady ambience as the sultry Ibiza night is celebrated into the early hours.