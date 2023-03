Halfway along the Passeig Marítim, this century-old stone obelisk is a monument to Ibiza's corsairs – privateers licensed by the Spanish crown to combat the threat of north-African raiders, as well as the British and the French. The monument faces a small square, Plaça d'Antoni Riquer, named after the legendary Ibizan corsair who in 1806 captured the major British ship, Felicity.