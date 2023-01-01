Museu d'Art Contemporani d'Eivissa

Housed in an 18th-century powder store and armoury, this excellent gallery is a showcase for contemporary art, most of it with an Ibizan connection. The permanent collection contains works by Ibizan artists Antoni Marí Ribas Portmany and Rafel Tur i Costa, and the abstract art of Ibiza visitors Will Faber, Erwin Broner and Antoni Tàpies. In a brilliant contrast, descend to the archaeological site to map out Ibiza's history through the ages – from the Phoenicians to the Islamic period.