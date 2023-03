Ibiza's cathedral, which stands close to Dalt Vila's highest point, elegantly combines several styles: the original 14th-century structure is Catalan Gothic, the sacristy was added in 1592 and a major baroque renovation took place in the 18th century. It was declared a cathedral in 1782.

Inside, the Museu Diocesà contains some impressive religious art from the 14th to 20th centuries, while the square outside opens up fantastic panoramas of Ibiza's old town and port.