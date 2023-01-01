Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina pine woodland and buzzy chiringuitos. Sunseekers of all kinds flock here to work the bronzed, blissed-out Ibiza look. The scene varies from northwest (family-friendly) to southeast (with a more boho vibe and some nudism); things can get busy in summer. There's a huge, quick-to-fill car park (€6); buses L11 and L11B run here from Ibiza Town.