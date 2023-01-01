Poblament Fenici de Sa Caleta

This important cliffside spot marks the first human settlement in Ibiza. In the early 8th century BC, the Carthaginians established a foothold here, constructing a small hamlet by the sea; it was abandoned in favour of Eivissa (Ibiza Town) in the 6th century BC. Beyond metal railings and basic information panels lie the foundations of buildings, though the site itself isn't all that visually impressive. It's a five-minute walk southeast of Platja de Sa Caleta.