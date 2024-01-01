Cala Jondal

South Ibiza

Between two lofty promontories, this exposed, stony south-coast beach doesn't look especially attractive on first glance, but it was one of the first to cash in on the booming beach-club market, drawing celebs, yachties and the odd superstar DJ. Most make for the uberfancy Blue Marlin beach club, but there are a couple of less glitzy, more affordable options.

    Platja de Ses Salines

    4.36 MILES

    Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina…

    Platja Illetes

    10.04 MILES

    Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…

    Dalt Vila

    7.01 MILES

    Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…

    Platges de Comte

    8.3 MILES

    Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face…

    Stonehenge

    7.21 MILES

    Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it…

    Ramparts

    7.1 MILES

    Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…

    Puig de Missa

    14.02 MILES

    The hillock looming at the southwest end of Santa Eulària was a perfect retreat for the town's citizens during the centuries when Ibiza was plagued by…

    Cala Saona

    12.71 MILES

    Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…

1. Platja de Sa Caleta

0.83 MILES

Sa Caleta, 3.5km west of the airport (though you wouldn't know it), consists of three little beaches: the main one has golden sand, with loungers and…

2. Es Torrent

1.03 MILES

One of Ibiza's secret coves, Es Torrent is 8km south of Sant Josep on the west side of the Porroig promontory. Its name comes from its position at the end…

3. Poblament Fenici de Sa Caleta

1.05 MILES

This important cliffside spot marks the first human settlement in Ibiza. In the early 8th century BC, the Carthaginians established a foothold here,…

4. Església Es Cubells

2.52 MILES

This gleaming-white, classically Ibizan 19th-century church is poised majestically atop towering seaside cliffs in the tiny south-coast village of Es…

5. Cala Llentrisca

3.36 MILES

This sublime little horseshoe bay, backed by wooded hills, isn't accessible by road, but it's only a 10-minute walk from the nearest parking spot, 4km…

6. Ses Salines

3.62 MILES

Just south of Ibiza's airport, the shimmering pools of the salines (salt pans) were the island's main source of wealth until the tourism boom. Approaching…

7. Sa Talaiassa

3.84 MILES

Ibiza's highest peak, Sa Talaiassa (475m), lords it over the south of the island. You can drive to the summit (it's signposted from the Sant Josep–Cala…