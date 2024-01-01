Between two lofty promontories, this exposed, stony south-coast beach doesn't look especially attractive on first glance, but it was one of the first to cash in on the booming beach-club market, drawing celebs, yachties and the odd superstar DJ. Most make for the uberfancy Blue Marlin beach club, but there are a couple of less glitzy, more affordable options.
Cala Jondal
South Ibiza
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.36 MILES
Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina…
10.04 MILES
Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…
7.01 MILES
Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
8.3 MILES
Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face…
7.21 MILES
Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it…
7.1 MILES
Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…
14.02 MILES
The hillock looming at the southwest end of Santa Eulària was a perfect retreat for the town's citizens during the centuries when Ibiza was plagued by…
12.71 MILES
Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…
Nearby South Ibiza attractions
0.83 MILES
Sa Caleta, 3.5km west of the airport (though you wouldn't know it), consists of three little beaches: the main one has golden sand, with loungers and…
1.03 MILES
One of Ibiza's secret coves, Es Torrent is 8km south of Sant Josep on the west side of the Porroig promontory. Its name comes from its position at the end…
3. Poblament Fenici de Sa Caleta
1.05 MILES
This important cliffside spot marks the first human settlement in Ibiza. In the early 8th century BC, the Carthaginians established a foothold here,…
2.52 MILES
This gleaming-white, classically Ibizan 19th-century church is poised majestically atop towering seaside cliffs in the tiny south-coast village of Es…
3.36 MILES
This sublime little horseshoe bay, backed by wooded hills, isn't accessible by road, but it's only a 10-minute walk from the nearest parking spot, 4km…
3.62 MILES
Just south of Ibiza's airport, the shimmering pools of the salines (salt pans) were the island's main source of wealth until the tourism boom. Approaching…
3.84 MILES
Ibiza's highest peak, Sa Talaiassa (475m), lords it over the south of the island. You can drive to the summit (it's signposted from the Sant Josep–Cala…
3.91 MILES
Sant Josep's village church, with its three-storey facade, dates from 1726.