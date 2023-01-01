Cala Llentrisca

This sublime little horseshoe bay, backed by wooded hills, isn't accessible by road, but it's only a 10-minute walk from the nearest parking spot, 4km southwest of Es Cubells village – you'll hit a private urbanización (residential area) barrier, but you should be allowed through to reach this exquisite beach. There are a few fishermen's huts by the shore, but it's mostly blissfully peaceful, with just the brilliant-blue sea lapping the pebble shoreline to break the sound of silence.