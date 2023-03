One of Ibiza's secret coves, Es Torrent is 8km south of Sant Josep on the west side of the Porroig promontory. Its name comes from its position at the end of a torrent (seasonal river bed). Beyond the sandy shoreline, the sea is shallow and a striking shade of blue. There's good snorkelling around the cliffs fringing the bay.

You'll find the upmarket Es Torrent seafood restaurant here.