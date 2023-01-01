Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it was created by Australian artist Andrew Rogers and commissioned by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté. One of the columns is 10m high with a gilded top. Stonehenge stands on a rocky coastal shelf, a 10-minute walk south of Cala Codolar along an unsignposted dirt path.

Approaching the site on foot you pass through a pair of ancient wooden doors, also erected by the artist. One of the doors is inlaid with inscriptions in Arabic, and together the pair frame the island of Es Vedrà perfectly.