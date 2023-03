Cliff-flanked Cala Codolar is a tiny, sheltered sandy beach at the end of a fiddly (signposted) dirt track, southwest off the Platges de Comte road. The headland to the north usually prevents the water from getting too choppy, and there's a summer chiringuito. Cala Codalar is also the jumping off point for the show-stopping Stonehenge monument, a 10-minute walk south.