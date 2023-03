One of Ibiza's most sheltered, attractive bays, cliff-framed Cala Vedella lies at the rear of a deep inlet. It's an upmarket resort perfect for families, with a powdery white-sand beach, shallow water, several restaurants, a dive school, SUP outlets and sunbeds. Dotted around are low-rise hotels, hillside villas and yachts gracing the turquoise sea.

Bus L26 runs to/from Ibiza Town (€2.90, 45 minutes) four times daily mid-May to mid-October via Sant Josep.