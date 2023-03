The lofty, spectacularly located Torre des Savinar defence tower boasts sweeping views directly over the enigmatic islets of Es Vedrà and Es Vedranell, and southeast to pancake-flat Formentera. It was constructed in 1763 to safeguard Ibiza's southern flank from pirate attacks: it's also known as Torre d’en Pirata. The tower is a 10-minute walk uphill from the main Es Vedrà viewpoint, in the island's far southwest.