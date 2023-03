Encompassing southeastern Ibiza and stretching south across the water to northern Formentera, this 168-sq-km World Heritage–listed nature reserve comprises marshes, sparkling salt pans, sandy cream-coloured beaches and pine-cloaked coastal cliffs. It's a safe haven for 210 species of birds, such as the Audouin's gull, the Balearic shearwater and hot-pink flocks of migrating flamingos (August to October).