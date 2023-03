The little village of Sant Francesc de s'Estany, 6km southwest of Ibiza Town and near the airport, was a base for the workers of the surrounding salines (salt pans). Gaze out over the salines, which stretch several kilometres to the west, and learn about the history of salt trade and the local environment at the Centre d'Interpretació de Ses Salines, housed within the beautiful, bright-white, 18th-century village church.