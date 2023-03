Sa Caleta, 3.5km west of the airport (though you wouldn't know it), consists of three little beaches: the main one has golden sand, with loungers and umbrellas to rent, while the two others are tiny, pebbly and more secluded.

At the back of the bay are popular Restaurante Sa Caleta, a mellow, summer-only garden bar-restaurant, a low-key massage place, a beachwear boutique and yoga classes.