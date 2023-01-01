Centre d’Interpretació Madina Yabisa

This small but detailed Dalt Vila interpretation centre replicates the medieval Moorish city of Madina Yabisa (Ibiza Town), prior to the island’s fall to Catalan forces in 1235. Artefacts, audiovisuals and maps transport visitors back in time within the building that was, from the 15th century, the Casa de la Cúria (law courts). Parts of its interior have been exposed to reveal the original Moorish-era defensive walls, including, interestingly, a Roman-era gravestone built into one corner.