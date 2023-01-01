Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and occupied by a roster of subsequent civilisations. Tranquil and atmospheric, many of its cobbled lanes are accessible only on foot. It's mostly a residential area, but contains moody medieval mansions and several key cultural sights. Enter via the Portal de Ses Taules gateway and wind your way uphill: all lanes lead to the cathedral-topped summit.