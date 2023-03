Formerly the private home and studio of architect Erwin Broner (1898–1971), this modernist Sa Penya apartment is now open to the public. Broner, who was Jewish, fled from Nazi Germany to Ibiza in 1934 and designed numerous houses around the island. Several of Broner's drawings are exhibited inside. Elegant and understated, the house enjoys sea and harbour views from its roof terraces and whitewashed living area.