On the inland side of Talamanca beach, the scruffy-looking fields of reeds and scrubs known as Ses Feixes were once Ibiza Town's vegetable garden. They were developed by the Moors over 1000 years ago, using innovative water management and crop rotation to produce two crops a year, and cultivated until the 20th century. Now the area is a haven for birdlife, including herons. You can still see the arched portals de feixa that marked the entrances to individual plots.