Framed by high wooded headlands to the north and south, Cala Llonga is an attractive, sheltered east-coast bay with a lovely sandy beach. It's a primarly family-focused resort with wonderful swimming, but the town itself is blighted by high-rise hotels. It's 5km southwest of Santa Eulària.
Cala Llonga
Ibiza
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.38 MILES
Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina…
14.3 MILES
Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…
5.5 MILES
Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…
16.14 MILES
Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face…
15.68 MILES
Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it…
5.42 MILES
Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…
2.23 MILES
19.23 MILES
Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…
Nearby Ibiza attractions
2.19 MILES
Something of a secret beach, S'Estanyol is a tiny, gorgeous pebbly cove, only accessible by a dirt road (rough in parts). A few fishing huts dot the…
2.22 MILES
Sparkling high above town, this beautiful, whitewashed fortified church dates from 1568. Its most impressive features are its defence tower (used as a…
2.22 MILES
Housed in a stunning old casa pagesa (farmhouse) in Puig de Missa, Santa Eulària's ethnography museum concentrates on Ibiza's rural heritage. In its porxo…
2.23 MILES
The hillock looming at the southwest end of Santa Eulària was a perfect retreat for the town's citizens during the centuries when Ibiza was plagued by…
2.32 MILES
Immediately southeast of Plaça d’Espanya, Santa Eulària's graceful main boulevard is lined with trees and cafes. On summer evenings, dozens of market…
2.33 MILES
Santa Eulària gets its suffix, 'des Riu' (of the river), from the reed-fringed stream just west of town. There's usually little more than a trickle of…
2.36 MILES
Santa Eulària's central palm-studded square contains the town's dignified ajuntament (town hall), built in 1795; its arched frontal colonnade is flanked…
3.62 MILES
About 3km northeast of Santa Eulària, bordered by pine groves and villas, this attractive beach has fine blonde sand and shallow water that's ideal for…