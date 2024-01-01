Plaça d’Espanya

Ibiza

LoginSave

Santa Eulària's central palm-studded square contains the town's dignified ajuntament (town hall), built in 1795; its arched frontal colonnade is flanked by two municipal coats of arms. Just off the square's northeast side is Santa Eulària's famous street of restaurants, Carrer Sant Vicent.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stone beach Salines on Ibiza. Balearic Islands. Spain; Shutterstock ID 1387168433; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1387168433

    Platja de Ses Salines

    12.57 MILES

    Arguably Ibiza's best beach, Platja de Ses Salines is a gorgeous sweep of white sand with glass-clear sea, backed by rolling sand dunes, patches of sabina…

  • Beach of Platja (Playa) de Llevant, on the eastern side of the Trucador peninsula.

    Platja Illetes

    16.67 MILES

    Forming the western section of the slender Trucador Peninsula, stunning Platja Illetes is as close a vision of the Caribbean (minus the coconut trees) as…

  • Dalt Vila

    Dalt Vila

    7.52 MILES

    Its formidable, floodlit, 16th-century bastions visible from across southern Ibiza, Dalt Vila is a fortified hilltop first settled by the Phoenicans and…

  • Tourists sunbathing by the Mediterranean Sea on the Platges de Comte on the northwestern coast of Ibiza.

    Platges de Comte

    16.93 MILES

    Occupying a low-lying headland, this dreamy cluster of three blonde-sand coves enjoys shallow, fabulously clear aquamarine waters. The beaches face…

  • Ibizia Stonehenge.

    Stonehenge

    16.62 MILES

    Ibiza’s most contemporary attraction is a stunning open-air, clifftop monument that locals have named Stonehenge. A semicircle of 13 basalt columns, it…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Ibiza, view of Ibiza old town and Dalt Vila at dusk

    Ramparts

    7.43 MILES

    Completely encircling Dalt Vila, Ibiza's colossal protective walls reach more than 25m in height and include seven bastions. Evocatively floodlit at night…

  • Puig de Missa hill in Santa Eularia des Riu, Ibiza, Spain.

    Puig de Missa

    0.24 MILES

    The hillock looming at the southwest end of Santa Eulària was a perfect retreat for the town's citizens during the centuries when Ibiza was plagued by…

  • Beach in Cala Saona, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain.

    Cala Saona

    21.59 MILES

    Delectable Cala Saona is a fabulous west-coast beach where the water glows a startling shade of luminous turquoise and the powder-soft sand is salt white…

View more attractions

Nearby Ibiza attractions

1. Passeig de s’Alamera

0.07 MILES

Immediately southeast of Plaça d’Espanya, Santa Eulària's graceful main boulevard is lined with trees and cafes. On summer evenings, dozens of market…

2. Museu Etnogràfic

0.21 MILES

Housed in a stunning old casa pagesa (farmhouse) in Puig de Missa, Santa Eulària's ethnography museum concentrates on Ibiza's rural heritage. In its porxo…

3. Puig de Missa

0.24 MILES

The hillock looming at the southwest end of Santa Eulària was a perfect retreat for the town's citizens during the centuries when Ibiza was plagued by…

4. Església de Puig de Missa

0.24 MILES

Sparkling high above town, this beautiful, whitewashed fortified church dates from 1568. Its most impressive features are its defence tower (used as a…

5. Can Planetes

0.38 MILES

Santa Eulària gets its suffix, 'des Riu' (of the river), from the reed-fringed stream just west of town. There's usually little more than a trickle of…

6. Cala Pada

1.64 MILES

About 3km northeast of Santa Eulària, bordered by pine groves and villas, this attractive beach has fine blonde sand and shallow water that's ideal for…

7. Cala Llonga

2.36 MILES

Framed by high wooded headlands to the north and south, Cala Llonga is an attractive, sheltered east-coast bay with a lovely sandy beach. It's a primarly…

8. Cala Nova

3.03 MILES

Just 1km north of the resort of Es Canar (or 5km northeast of Santa Eulària), sandy, exposed, 250m-long Cala Nova sits pretty on a wide bay. The luxurious…