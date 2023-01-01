Església de Puig de Missa

Sparkling high above town, this beautiful, whitewashed fortified church dates from 1568. Its most impressive features are its defence tower (used as a shelter during pirate attacks) and wonderful 17th-century multi-arched entrance porch, complete with mighty supporting pillars. The interior is simple and painted entirely white, except for the dramatic, golden churrigueresque-style altar, dating to 1678.

Some historians believe Italian military engineer Giovanni Battista Calvi designed the church – he was also responsible for the majestic walls of Dalt Vila in Ibiza Town.