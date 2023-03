About 3km northeast of Santa Eulària, bordered by pine groves and villas, this attractive beach has fine blonde sand and shallow water that's ideal for safe swimming. You'll find several café-restaurants and water-sports centres plus a dive school bordering the beach.

From May to October, Santa Eulalia Ferry runs three daily services linking Cala Pada with Santa Eulària (one way/return €12/6) and Ibiza Town (€20/11), plus one to two daily ferries to/from Formentera (return adult/child €34/18).