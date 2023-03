About 9km northeast of Santa Eulària and 3km southeast of Sant Carles de Peralta, Cala Llenya is a serene, pine-fringed 200m-wide swathe of sand. It's popular with families, though never too crowded. Easterly breezes mean the waves can be strong from time to time. Bus 16A runs here from Sant Carles and Santa Eulària four times daily Monday to Saturday mid-May to mid-October.