With majestic views over the Mediterranean from a patch of volcanic rock, 1km east of Pou des Lleó beach, the 18th-century Torre d’en Valls is one of the island's best-preserved defence towers (it was restored in the 1980s following a 19th-century explosion). Ibiza's towers were manned night and day, and, if raiders were sighted, a horn was sounded or a fire lit so islanders knew to take refuge. From this tower you get a terrific perspective of Tagomago islet.