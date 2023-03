This slender 200m-long beach of dark sand is swept clean by foaming waves, and there's some surf here when a strong northeasterly blows. A smattering of hotels and villas are dotted around Es Figueral, which attracts a well-heeled clientele of French, German and Spanish families and feels a million miles away from the boisterous British-geared resorts elsewhere.

Bus 16C runs to/from Sant Carles (€2, 15 minutes) four to five times daily Monday to Saturday, June to mid-October.