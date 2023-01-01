A fine example of an Ibizan casament (farmhouse), 17th-century Es Trull de Ca n'Andreu is a blinding-white structure of tiny windows, overflowing bougainvillea and low, timbered roofs. 'Es trull' refers to the house's massive 18th-century olive press, which you'll find in the traditional kitchen. Ibizan farming tools, musical instruments and handmade baskets are also exhibited, and local wines and hierbas liquor are available for purchase. It's just beyond the southern edge of Sant Carles (signposted).

Admission charges vary according to access arrangements.