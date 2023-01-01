Aigües Blanques

This exposed, east-facing, gold-sand beach gets its name ('White Waters') from the surf, which whips up here in strong winds. Most of the year things are actually very tranquil, and the scenery is stunning, with several sandy bays divided by crumbling cliffs. This is an official nudist beach, very popular with northern Ibiza's hippy community. It's also the perfect spot to witness a sunrise over the Mediterranean. It's 4km northeast of Sant Carles; park and walk 10 (steep) minutes down.

You'll find two places for meals – the inexpensive chiringuito at the far southern end of the beach is always busy.