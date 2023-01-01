Cova des Culleram

You'll need your imagination to fully appreciate this modest-looking cave, 5km northwest of Cala de Sant Vicent. Consisting of a few small chambers, it isn't visually impressive, but it does form a vital part of Ibiza's cultural legacy. The cave was an important Carthaginian place of worship until the 2nd century BC – around 600 terracotta images of the fertility and fortune goddess Tanit have been found here. Reflecting Ibiza's hippy-spiritual side, many visitors still leave offerings to Tanit.

The cave is on one of the remotest corners of the island, signposted just east of Sant Vicent de Sa Cala on the PM811; the access road is sealed, but you'll have to walk the last few hundred metres.