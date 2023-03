This sheltered bay, 2.5km east of Portinatx, is one of the island's prettiest, reached by a spectacular road offering a succession of vistas over azure water below (though it's in terrible condition; walk down in 10 minutes). A collection of fishers' shacks dots the small sandy beach, sadly somewhat disfigured by the concrete carcass of a long-abandoned hotel just above.

You can swim (or scramble over rocks) to a second deserted cove just south for secluded sunbathing.