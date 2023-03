Just over 3km southwest of Portinatx, a signposted side road loops past a smattering of villas to tiny Cala Xarraca, a thin strip of coarse sand and pebbles no more than 150m long, with a few sunbeds and umbrellas to rent. It gets very busy in summer.

The solitary bar-restaurant here is a laid-back spot for fuss-free meals overlooking the waves, serving classics such as tortilla, mixed salads, fish of the day and seafood paella.