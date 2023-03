From the tiny village of Sant Vicent de Sa Cala (6km east of Sant Joan), a steep, twisting road ascends a hillside before plunging to a delightfully remote pebbly cove, less than 100m across, where there are just a few dilapidated fisher's huts. Cliffs soar above the bay. For solitude and silence, you can't beat Port de Ses Caletes. It's 3km north of Sant Vicent.