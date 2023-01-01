Far de Portinatx

There are many lighthouses sprinkled around the Balearics, but this majestic candy-striped structure is the tallest: 52m high, with a 2.25m-wide lantern. From Platja Es Port (with parking) at the northeast tip of Portinatx, a beautiful semi-marked path tracks northeast to the lighthouse. It follows rugged cliffs high above the sea, dipping past rocky bays and through patches of pine forest. On clear days you can see as far as southern Mallorca. Allow a leisurely hour there and back.