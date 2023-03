Between Calas Xuclar and Xarraca, just a few metres north of the main coastal road, you'll find the teeny-tiny cove of S'Illot des Renclí. An inviting patch of sand folds into shallow, translucent water that's perfect for swimming, and there's also a well-regarded seafood restaurant here. Just offshore is S'Illot (the Islet) that gives the beach its name. It's 2.5km southwest of Portinatx.