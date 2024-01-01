Església de Sant Joan

North & Interior Ibiza

The only real sight in Sant Joan, this village church is a whitewashed, slightly unusual (for Ibiza) 18th-century construction with distinctive splashes of yellow paint and a slim steeple dating from the 20th century. The interior is very plain, with a chequered-floor nave topped by a barrel-vaulted roof.

