Take a lane west off the C733 beside the Camí de Balàfia restaurant, 2km northeast of Sant Llorenç, to find the once-fortified hamlet of Balàfia, where two homes have their own defence towers. Balàfia is often considered an Arabic-origin village, though the only thing definitely Arabic about the settlement is its name. There are a lot of privado (private) signs, but don't let these deter you from exploring its couple of lanes (which aren't private).