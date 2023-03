Originally a fishing village, 4km north of Sant Miquel de Balansat, this popular north-coast resort has a fine white-sand beach dominated by the huge concrete honeycomb of the Club San Miguel hotel. In this attractive, deep-sunk bay, you can waterski, canoe and hire snorkelling gear to explore the rocky shoreline. Offshore, tiny Illa des Bosc boasts a stunning villa with its own private beach.

Bus 25A runs to/from Ibiza Town (€2.80, seven or eight daily, May to October) via Sant Miquel.