Església de Sant Miquel

Sant Miquel's shimmering-white 14th-century church-fortress sits atop a low-rise hill, on the site of a ruined Moorish-era farmstead. The restored early-17th-century frescoes in its Capella de Benirràs are a swirl of flowers and twisting vines in cream, black and earthy red. Wander around the back of the church to best appreciate its fortifications. Every Thursday from June to September, there's traditional island dancing – ball pagès – on the pretty patio at 6.15pm (adult/child €5/3).