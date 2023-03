Learn all about the culture and environment of the Es Amunts region at this modern interpretation centre. The protected, densely forested Es Amunts mountains, which sweep across Ibiza in an arc between Cala Salada and Sant Carles de Peralta, form the north's largest range, covering 150 sq km (a quarter of the island) and taking in the villages of Sant Joan, Santa Agnès, Sant Mateu, Sant Miquel and Sant Llorenç.