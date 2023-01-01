Reached by two spectacular serpentine roads, the distant, silvery northern bay of Benirràs has high, forested cliffs, a trio of bar-restaurants and sun loungers with jade-hued umbrellas to rent. It's a dreamy location for sunset, one that Ibiza's boho tribe has favoured for decades. On Sundays, there's always an assembly of drummers banging out a salutation to the sinking sun.

The curiously shaped island at the mouth of the bay is Cap Bernat – it's said to resemble a praying nun, the Carthaginian goddess Tanit, or even the Sphinx. Benirràs is 4km northeast of Port de Sant Miquel. Bus L23 runs to/from Ibiza Town (€2.95, 45 minutes, three to five Monday to Saturday, June to September).