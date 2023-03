This package-tour resort extends around the shores of a protected bay on Ibiza's northeast coast. Its long stretch of golden sand is backed by a string of beach bars, restaurants and modern midrise hotels. A 2.5km road winds east through a leafy residential area high up to Punta Grossa, with spectacular views over the coast and out to sea.

Bus 16C from Sant Carles (€3.20, 35 minutes) runs here four times daily Monday to Saturday, June to mid-October.