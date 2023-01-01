Església de Sant Carles

Sant Carles' village church is a striking, whitewashed 18th-century building, with an impressive arcaded, wood-beamed entrance porch and a simple single-nave interior. Today's peaceful scene belies a traumatic past: in 1936, during the Spanish Civil War, Republican forces hung both the village priest and his father from the carob tree that still stands outside the church.

American author Elliot Paul's account of the incident in his Life and Death of a Spanish Town tells that the father and son were killed after taking shots at Republican troops from the belfry.