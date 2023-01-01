Cap de Barbària

The Balearics' southernmost point is an extraordinary lunarlike landscape of parched, rocky terrain that ultimately ends in the Far de Barbària, a 1970s lighthouse. Gazing out to sea (next stop Africa!) and watching the waves crash against the cliffs below is captivating, especially at sunset. You have to park a little north of the lighthouse and walk the final 30 minutes or so. From the lighthouse, it's a 10-minute walk eastwards to the Torre des Garroveret, an 18th-century watchtower.